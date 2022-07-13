Canada May Serve 5 More Russian Nord Stream Turbines in 2 Years - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Canada may service or repair five more Russian Nord Stream turbines within the two years as long as the agreement on exclusion from anti-Russia sanctions is in effect, The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.

The Canadian foreign ministry granted German industrial giant Siemens Energy an exemption for two years, which is a much longer term than was previously reported, the newspaper said.

Ottawa can withdraw the decision at any time, according to the report.

The Nord Stream turbine, which earlier could not be sent to Germany due to the sanctions, is now on the way to Europe, it added.