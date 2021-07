Canada, Mexico to Hold Trade Summit in 'Next Little While' - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada and Mexico will soon hold a bilateral trade summit, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday

"Between [Mexico Economy Secretary Tatiana] Clouthier] and I, we agreed that we are going to hold a summit between Mexico and Canada on trade in the next little while," Ng said during a press briefing.

The two countries will work to establish a bi-lateral trade mission for women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, Ng also said.

Canada and Mexico were also able to mitigate some unspecified trade disputes, Ng added.