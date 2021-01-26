Canada MP Booted From Liberal Party After Accusing Colleague of Links to Indian Separatism

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A Canadian parliamentarian has been removed from the Liberal Party caucus after suggesting that a former colleague has links to an Indian separatist movement, Chief Government Whip Mark Holland said in a statement.

Ramesh Sangha, a member of parliament for a Toronto-area suburb, was expelled from the caucus by Rodriguez after suggesting that former Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains has links to the Khalistan separatist movement, which seeks to create a homeland for Sikhs.

"Late last week, the Chief Government Whip's office was made aware that the Member of Brampton Center made baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues... as of this afternoon, Mr. Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus," Holland said on Monday.

Sangha made the allegations during a Punjabi-language interview with Y Channel, in which he said "when I think back, someone who says I am extremist and I am Khalistani and I declare these things, is he fit to be a minister? I said before he wasn't" about Bains, as quoted by Baaz news.

Rodriguez said that the decision was made after consultation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that the caucus would not tolerate "conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians."

Bains has repeatedly shot down the accusations and in an exchange with Senator Linda Frum on Twitter he said "we all have a responsibility to reject disinformation from foreign actors."

Ottawa and New Delhi have long been at odds over perceived deference to the Khalistan movement in the Canadian government. Chief Minister of the Indian state of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, has previously accused Bains, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and other Canadian parliamentarians of Sikh descent of sympathizing with the separatist cause.