UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada MPs Urge Trudeau To Back Palestinians Via Measures Used To Pressure Russia, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:00 AM

Canada MPs Urge Trudeau to Back Palestinians Via Measures Used to Pressure Russia, China

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) A group of Canadian parliamentarians and senators is urging the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to employ the diplomatic tools used in pressure campaigns against Russia and China, in support of Palestinian civilians caught up in the conflict between militant groups in Gaza and Israel.

"In pursuit of upholding the rights of Palestinians, we ask that Canada apply the same diplomatic tools that Canada has used in condemning China's behavior in Xinjiang Uyghur [Autonomous] Region, and in sanctioning Russian officials involved in the annexation of Crimea," the Canada-Palestinian Parliamentary Friendship Group, consisting of 24 Members of Parliament and two Senators, said in a letter addressed to Trudeau on Thursday.

The multi-partisan parliamentary faction, consisting of members of the governing Liberals, opposition New Democrats and independents, emphasized that the so-called two-state solution is made unfeasible by evictions of Palestinians and the establishment of Israeli settlements on lands intended for a Palestinian state, calling for Canada to insist that Israel respects international law.

The group added it is carefully watching the ceasefire reached by Israel and Gaza Strip-based Islamist groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and hope that it endures.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bob Rae said that Ottawa welcomes the news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.

Rae said Canada stands with both, the Israeli and Palestinian peoples, in their right to live in peace and security and reiterated Ottawa's call to for both sides to exercise restraint.

The conflict began during the holy month of Ramadan boiled over after Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clashed at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. Separately, an Israeli court sparked anger when it backed Jewish settlers' legal effort to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

Tensions reached have since boiled over with Israel and Palestine's Hamas exchanging hundreds of rocket strikes. At least 217 Palestinians in Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian authorities, meanwhile Israel has reported 12 fatalities as a result of rocket fire from Gaza.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Police United Nations Israel Palestine Jihad Russia China Parliament Canada Gaza Ottawa Jerusalem Same Justin Trudeau Democrats Mosque Jew From Government Court Ramadan Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

7 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

8 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

9 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

10 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.