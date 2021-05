Canada Mulling More Sanctions on Belarus After 'Outrageous' Ryanair Incident - Trudeau

Canada is examining options for imposing additional sanctions on Belarus over the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Canada is examining options for imposing additional sanctions on Belarus over the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"The behavior of the Belarus regime is outrageous, illegal and completely unacceptable... Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.