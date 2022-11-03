Canada Must Invest in Military Capabilities to Project Arctic Power - Top General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canada must invest big in military capabilities to be able to project power northward and retain sovereignty over its vast Arctic regions in the coming decades, the country's top military commander Chief of the Defense Staff General Wayne Eyre said in remarks at a think tank event.

"The Arctic is becoming increasingly important (and there) could be a threat to our sovereignty in the decades ahead," Eyre said in his presentation at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday. "We have to invest in capabilities to be able to project power in the future from the south to the north.

"

Developing threats to Canada and North America from across the Arctic already included missiles, cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons, Eyre said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Secretary of State Blinken during a panel in Montreal last week discussed the compatibility of Washington and Ottawa's Arctic strategies.

Joly said it is part of a new dialogue between the United States and Canada on Arctic strategy, prompted by the US recent unveiling of theirs.