Canada must reinforce ties with 'reliable allies like France': PM Carney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney in Paris on Monday said his country needed to "reinforce its ties with reliable allies like France", as relations with the United States unravel under Donald Trump

With Canada's economy and even sovereignty under unprecedented threat from its southern neighbour the United States, its new leader has embarked on a trans-Atlantic trip to strengthen ties with traditional friends France and Britain.

"It is more important than ever for Canada to reinforce its ties with reliable allies like France," he said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on his first trip abroad since becoming prime minister on Friday.

"I want to ensure that France and the whole of Europe works enthusiastically with Canada, the most European of non-European countries, determined like you to maintain the most positive possible relations with the United States," Carney said.

Carney told Macron both nations stood for "sovereignty".

"We both stand for sovereignty and security demonstrated by our unwavering support for Ukraine under your leadership," the Canadian premier said, two days after both leaders took part in a Saturday morning video conference of countries backing Ukraine organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Macron said that France and Canada were both "peaceful powers" who would carry on supporting Kyiv and "continue to demand clear commitments from Russia" towards implementing lasting peace in the Ukraine and ensuring "the security of the whole of Europe".

After Paris, Carney heads for London, where he once worked as governor of the Bank Of England, for talks with Starmer and King Charles III, the monarch who is head of state in both Britain and Canada.

