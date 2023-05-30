Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing Joint Regulation of Offshore Wind Energy

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday that he introduced legislation in parliament to assign regulatory authority for offshore wind energy to boards jointly managed by the federal and provincial governments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday that he introduced legislation in parliament to assign regulatory authority for offshore wind energy to boards jointly managed by the Federal and provincial governments.

"This morning, I was very pleased to introduce into the House of Commons amendments to the offshore accords to enable the offshore energy boards," Wilkinson said during a press conference.

The amendments to the accords with Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador would broaden the regulatory scope of existing boards currently used to regulate offshore hydrocarbon extraction to include renewable energy, Wilkinson said.

The proposal would enable the provinces to seize the "enormous economic opportunities" that come with the global energy transition, Wilkinson said.

The global wind energy market is expected to increase 15-fold and attract $1 trillion in investment by 2040, Wilkinson also said.

The effort would make "meaningful contributions" to Canada and its allies' climate change goals, Wilkinson added.