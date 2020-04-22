Canada Nears 39,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 Fatalities - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 38,932 on Wednesday, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll ticked up to 1,871, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 20,126 - and 1,041 deaths.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he was cautiously optimistic that Canada is turning the corner in the fight against the virus. Citing health officials, Trudeau said the spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing.

However, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency released on Tuesday revealed that the death toll - 1,728 - has again exceeded the health authorities' projections.

Officials revised their projections last week - amid an alarming trend of outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the country - anticipating up to 1,620 coronavirus-induced deaths by April 21. Half of the reported deaths have been attributed to care homes.

Modeling data provided by Federal health officials on April 9 indicated that the number of COVID-19-induced deaths was expected in the 500-700 range by April 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2.6 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 179,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.