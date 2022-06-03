Canada Needs to Be Ready to Send Warships, Cargo Ships to Export Ukraine Grain - Joly

Canada must prepare to send warships and cargo ships to Ukraine's sea ports in the Black Sea to secure exports of grain, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday

"We need to be ready not only to send ships, and particularly also cargo ships, to Ukrainian ports to export the grain and make sure that middle Eastern countries and African countries can have access to it," Joly said, when asked if Canada would commit to sending warships to the Black Sea, like the UK, to accompany ships with humanitarian cargo.

Joly added that she will have a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas next week in Los Angeles to discuss securing the export of grain from Ukraine.