Canada, Netherlands File Declaration of Intervention in ICC Case Against Russia

Authorities of Canada and Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case of Ukraine against Russian at the International Criminal Court (ICC), the two governments said in a joint statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Authorities of Canada and Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case of Ukraine against Russian at the International Criminal Court (ICC), the two governments said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Today, Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case brought by Ukraine against Russia at the International Court of Justice. In these proceedings, Ukraine seeks 'to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide,'" the statement read.

Both states intervened to place their interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) before the court, it added.

Canada and Netherlands urged Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. They reminded that the ICC ordered it in its order in March.

"Russia's failure to comply with this order constitutes a further breach of its international obligations," they said.

Ukraine had filed an application instituting proceedings with the United Nations court, based in the Hague, on February 26, two days after the start of Russia's military operation in the country.

The application, which appeals to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, disputes Russian claims that Ukraine had been perpetrating a genocide in the Donbas region, providing legal grounds for its intervention to support the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically denies accusations by Kiev it committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory, and pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.