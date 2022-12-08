UrduPoint.com

Canada, Netherlands File Declaration Of Intervention In ICC Case Against Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 12:47 AM

Canada, Netherlands File Declaration of Intervention in ICC Case Against Russia

Authorities of Canada and Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case of Ukraine against Russian at the International Criminal Court (ICC), the two governments said in a joint statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Authorities of Canada and Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case of Ukraine against Russian at the International Criminal Court (ICC), the two governments said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Today, Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands filed a joint declaration of intervention in the case brought by Ukraine against Russia at the International Court of Justice. In these proceedings, Ukraine seeks 'to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide,'" the statement read.

Both states intervened to place their interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) before the court, it added.

Canada and Netherlands urged Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. They reminded that the ICC ordered it in its order in March.

"Russia's failure to comply with this order constitutes a further breach of its international obligations," they said.

Ukraine had filed an application instituting proceedings with the United Nations court, based in the Hague, on February 26, two days after the start of Russia's military operation in the country.

The application, which appeals to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, disputes Russian claims that Ukraine had been perpetrating a genocide in the Donbas region, providing legal grounds for its intervention to support the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia categorically denies accusations by Kiev it committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory, and pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.

Related Topics

ICC United Nations Ukraine Russia Canada Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Netherlands February March Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti, Encourag ..

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti, Encourages Unity in the Country - Glob ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict

Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict

3 minutes ago
 Firefighters put out blaze in Weekly Bazaar

Firefighters put out blaze in Weekly Bazaar

3 minutes ago
 Detained German Extremists Planned to Copy January ..

Detained German Extremists Planned to Copy January 6 US Capitol Attack - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Senior Iranian Official Accuses US of 'Dreaming' o ..

Senior Iranian Official Accuses US of 'Dreaming' of Ruining Iran From Inside

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis Creates Contexts for Balkan-EU Inte ..

Ukraine Crisis Creates Contexts for Balkan-EU Integration - Montenegrin Prime Mi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.