UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, Netherlands To Intervene In Rohingya Genocide Case Before ICJ - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:13 PM

Canada, Netherlands to Intervene in Rohingya Genocide Case Before ICJ - Joint Statement

Canada and the Netherlands will intervene and assist in the Rohingya genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Canada and the Netherlands will intervene and assist in the Rohingya genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands would like to express their joint intention to intervene in the matter of The Gambia v. Myanmar, a contentious case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar at the [ICJ] alleging violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the statement said.

The two countries intend to assist with the legal aspects of the case and will put the spotlight on "crimes related to sexual and gender-based violence, including rape," the statement said.

Last November, Gambia initiated proceedings at the ICJ against Myanmar and accused it of engaging in atrocities on a massive scale against the Rohingya Muslims.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State between the Rohingya and the Buddhist majority dates back to the 20th century. The central authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated in August 2017 when Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. According to the United Nations, about 745,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's large-scale security forces' campaign in 2017.

Related Topics

Century Police Bangladesh United Nations Canada Myanmar Gambia Netherlands August November 2017 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

1 minute ago

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Biden Lead Over Trump Slips to Razor-Thin Margin i ..

2 minutes ago

Leading Islamic Institution Condemns Charlie Hebdo ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says COVID-19 Reinfection Rare, Calls for Thor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.