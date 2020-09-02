Canada, Netherlands to Intervene in Rohingya Genocide Case Before ICJ - Joint Statement

Canada and the Netherlands will intervene and assist in the Rohingya genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Canada and the Netherlands will intervene and assist in the Rohingya genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands would like to express their joint intention to intervene in the matter of The Gambia v. Myanmar, a contentious case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar at the [ICJ] alleging violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the statement said.

The two countries intend to assist with the legal aspects of the case and will put the spotlight on "crimes related to sexual and gender-based violence, including rape," the statement said.

Last November, Gambia initiated proceedings at the ICJ against Myanmar and accused it of engaging in atrocities on a massive scale against the Rohingya Muslims.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State between the Rohingya and the Buddhist majority dates back to the 20th century. The central authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tensions escalated in August 2017 when Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. According to the United Nations, about 745,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's large-scale security forces' campaign in 2017.