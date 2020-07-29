UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Canada, Nigeria Partner on Anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Canada and Nigeria are partnering on three initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking and strengthening border control in the West African nation, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Canada is pleased to be partnering with Nigeria on 3 new initiatives to improve migration and border management, supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and ARK, an international communications company," the statement said.

The announcement comes after a meeting between Canadian, Nigerian and Swiss officials on the ways to curb trafficking ahead of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The UNODC and ARK will work to support Nigeria's counter human trafficking and migrant smuggling operations through enhanced intelligence capability and communications strategies, the statement said.

The IOM will work to implement the Migration Information and Data Analysis System - an entry and exit border control system at the Abuja and Lagos international airports, the statement said.

The Canadian government has committed $3 million in funding for the next two years to support the announced partnerships, the statement added.

Nigeria has routinely been identified by the US State Department Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons as a source of human trafficking victims.

