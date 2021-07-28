Canada Not Among Countries Included in UK Quarantine Exemption List

Canada has not been included on the United Kingdom's coronavirus quarantine exemption list that was unveiled on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Canada has not been included on the United Kingdom's coronavirus quarantine exemption list that was unveiled on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UK government announced that passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines that have been authorized by the United States and the European Union regulatory agencies will not have to self-isolate upon arrival in Britain if traveling from the exempted countries.

The UK Department for Transport and Global Affairs Canada did not respond immediately to Sputnik's request to clarify why Canada, which has achieved some of the highest vaccination rates in the world and has approved all of the vaccines approved by United States and European Union regulators, was left off the list.

Some Canadians, who have traveled abroad, have previously voiced displeasure with some businesses outside of the country, because their mixed-dose vaccination schedule, approved by Ottawa, was not considered to meet the criteria for full vaccination.