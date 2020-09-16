UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Not Imposing Retaliatory Tariffs After US Lifts Aluminum Duties - Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Canada Not Imposing Retaliatory Tariffs After US Lifts Aluminum Duties - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Canada will not impose retaliatory measures on US products following the Trump administration's decision to drop its 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, International Trade Minister Mary Ng told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today, the United States announced their intention to drop these tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum retroactive to September 1, 2020. Canada welcomes this decision... Canada will not be imposing reciprocal countermeasures on the United States," Ng said.

Related Topics

Canada Trump Mary United States September 2020

Recent Stories

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

57 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

17 minutes ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

1 hour ago

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain Sign US-Brokered Peace Deals With Isr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.