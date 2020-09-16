Canada Not Imposing Retaliatory Tariffs After US Lifts Aluminum Duties - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Canada will not impose retaliatory measures on US products following the Trump administration's decision to drop its 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, International Trade Minister Mary Ng told reporters on Tuesday.

"Today, the United States announced their intention to drop these tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum retroactive to September 1, 2020. Canada welcomes this decision... Canada will not be imposing reciprocal countermeasures on the United States," Ng said.