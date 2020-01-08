Canada Offers Technical Assistance Following UIA Crash That Killed 63 Canadians - Minister

Canadian transportation minister Marc Garneau said in a statement on Wednesday that Canada is prepared to lend technical assistance in the investigation of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) jet crash outside of Tehran and is coordinating efforts with international counterparts

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Canadian transportation minister Marc Garneau said in a statement on Wednesday that Canada is prepared to lend technical assistance in the investigation of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) jet crash outside of Tehran and is coordinating efforts with international counterparts.

"We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation," Garneau said.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed condolences to the victims of UIA flight 752 and said officials are closely monitoring the situation.

"Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves," Champagne said via Twitter.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said citing UIA representative that 63 of the passengers killed in the crash were Canadians.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early Wednesday hours claiming the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadians and Iranians - and nine Ukrainian crew members.