UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Opposition Leader Says Failed UNSC Bid Another Trudeau Failure, Betrayal Of Values

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

Canada Opposition Leader Says Failed UNSC Bid Another Trudeau Failure, Betrayal of Values

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Canada's failed bid to secure a seat at the UN Security Council is another foreign affairs failure for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in which he abandoned Canadian principles only to lose again, Conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer said.

"Another foreign affairs failure for Justin Trudeau. Keeps the streak alive," Scheer said via Twitter on Wednesday. "He [Trudeau] sold out Canada's principles for a personal vanity project and still lost."

Scheer called the entire endeavor by the Canadian government to gain a seat on the UN Security Council "a waste."

In an interview with Sputnik, former Canadian Foreign Minister and current People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said the UN Security Council election represents a defining moment for Trudeau's legacy.

Moreover, University of Ottawa Political Science Professor Paul Robinson told Sputnik that prestige rather than national interest might have been the factor driving Trudeau in the bid to succeed where his predecessors failed.

"It really then just comes down to pride and prestige rather than any obvious national interest which will derive from this," Robinson said.

To secure a seat on the UN Security Council, a country needed 128 votes. Canada received 108 and was 20 votes short from fulfilling its goal.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Nations Canada Twitter Ottawa Justin Trudeau From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

3 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.