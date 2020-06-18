Canada Opposition Leader Says Failed UNSC Bid Another Trudeau Failure, Betrayal of Values

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Canada's failed bid to secure a seat at the UN Security Council is another foreign affairs failure for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in which he abandoned Canadian principles only to lose again, Conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer said.

"Another foreign affairs failure for Justin Trudeau. Keeps the streak alive," Scheer said via Twitter on Wednesday. "He [Trudeau] sold out Canada's principles for a personal vanity project and still lost."

Scheer called the entire endeavor by the Canadian government to gain a seat on the UN Security Council "a waste."

In an interview with Sputnik, former Canadian Foreign Minister and current People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said the UN Security Council election represents a defining moment for Trudeau's legacy.

Moreover, University of Ottawa Political Science Professor Paul Robinson told Sputnik that prestige rather than national interest might have been the factor driving Trudeau in the bid to succeed where his predecessors failed.

"It really then just comes down to pride and prestige rather than any obvious national interest which will derive from this," Robinson said.

To secure a seat on the UN Security Council, a country needed 128 votes. Canada received 108 and was 20 votes short from fulfilling its goal.