TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Canadian opposition leaders on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling an election while the country faces a range of domestic and international challenges.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Governor General Mary Simon accepted Trudeau's request to dissolve parliament triggering the 44th election in the country's history, sending Canadians to the polls on September 20.

"Justin Trudeau has called an election. That's Justin Trudeau's choice. And I hope his decision doesn't cost Canadians too dearly," Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole said during a press briefing that followed the Prime Minister's announcement.

O'Toole stressed that Canada's Conservatives are "united" in opposition of an election during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Canada's chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, confirmed the onset of the fourth wave but declined to say whether she opposes holding a national election during the latest wave of the pandemic. The country's top doctor has previously expressed her belief that voting could be done "safely."

Aside from the ongoing public health crisis, Canada is currently experiencing or has recently encountered several cataclysms, including raging wildfires and a deadly heatwave in the province of British Columbia, as well as a crippling drought in the prairie provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Trudeau is also facing mounting criticism for making the election announcement on the same day that the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) entered Kabul forcing the emergency evacuation of Canadian diplomatic personnel from the Afghan capital.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said a combination of these challenges means the election call is ill-timed.

Throughout his press briefing, Trudeau struggled to justify the call to the polls less than 24 months removed from the last national election and amid the range of challenges, only saying that Canadians "deserve to have their say" on the direction of the country in the ensuing decades following the pandemic.

New Democrat Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was the first to oppose a call to the polls, reiterated his position that Trudeau is able to push through key legislation in parliament. It is widely believed that the Prime Minister claimed non-confidence in the incumbent Liberal government on the part of opposition parties in his request to dissolve parliament.

"If [Trudeau] wants to do what people are asking for, let's go back to Ottawa and do it," Singh told reporters.

Trudeau's Liberals hold a nationwide lead as large as 9 percent, according to some of the latest polls. Projections suggest Trudeau's current position in the polls would be enough for him to regain the majority mandate he lost in the last election, which critics and analysts say is the Prime Minister's real objective for triggering a vote.