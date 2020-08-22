Canada, OSCE Chief Discuss Launching Fact-Finding Mission in Belarus - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Canada and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office And Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama have held discussions on launching a new fact-finding delegation to visit Belarus, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

"We discussed options to support the people of Belarus, including the Moscow Mechanism to put in place a fact-finding mission to investigate the events surrounding the presidential election and hold accountable those who have undermined democracy," Champagne said via Twitter on Friday.

On Monday, the OSCE Chairmanship announced that Rama and his successor for Calendar year 2021, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, had offered to visit Belarus.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the European Union to help set up negotiations between the Belarusian government and the opposition and to serve as a mediator on par with Russia and the OSCE, if needed. However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was dismissive of the offer.