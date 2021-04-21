UrduPoint.com
Canada, Partners Discussing ISS Future After 2024 As Russia Plans Exit - Space Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Canada and other International Space Station (ISS) partners are in discussions about the future of the multinational project amid Russia's planned exit in 2024, a Canadian Space Agency spokesperson told Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told public broadcaster Rossiya 1 on Sunday that Moscow will exit the ISS initiative in 2025 and will inform its international partners about that decision.

"Partners are currently committed to continue participating in the program until at least the end of 2024. What happens to the Station beyond 2024 will be determined by the ISS partners. Discussions are ongoing, and Canada is at the table," Andrea Matte said in a statement on Tuesday.

