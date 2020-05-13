Canada, Partners Vow to Resist Protectionism Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Canada and ten partner nations vowed to counter protectionism amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Global Affairs Canada statement said.

"The Ministers discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed that a coordinated multilateral response continues to be essential as economies begin to reopen and plan for next steps," the statement said on Tuesday. "Facilitating cross-border movement of goods, services and people by maintaining supply chains open and connected while resisting protectionist trends remains critical."

While protectionism has emerged as an issue in recent years, the race to procure essential medical equipment in short supply across the globe has resulted in allegations of underhandedness.

Top diplomats from Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey and the United Kingdom took part in the call.

As of Friday, Canada has registered a total of 70,342 COVID-19 cases and 5,049 deaths related to the disease, according to the latest figures from the country's Public Health Agency.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 4.2 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of more than 290,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.