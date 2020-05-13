UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, Partners Vow To Resist Protectionism Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:10 AM

Canada, Partners Vow to Resist Protectionism Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Canada and ten partner nations vowed to counter protectionism amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Global Affairs Canada statement said.

"The Ministers discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed that a coordinated multilateral response continues to be essential as economies begin to reopen and plan for next steps," the statement said on Tuesday. "Facilitating cross-border movement of goods, services and people by maintaining supply chains open and connected while resisting protectionist trends remains critical."

While protectionism has emerged as an issue in recent years, the race to procure essential medical equipment in short supply across the globe has resulted in allegations of underhandedness.

Top diplomats from Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey and the United Kingdom took part in the call.

As of Friday, Canada has registered a total of 70,342 COVID-19 cases and 5,049 deaths related to the disease, according to the latest figures from the country's Public Health Agency.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 4.2 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of more than 290,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Australia Turkey Canada Germany Singapore Indonesia Italy United Kingdom Peru South Africa Morocco March From Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to Somalia i ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

2 hours ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

3 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.