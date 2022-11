Canada Permanently Eliminates Interest on Federal Student Loans - Finance Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Canadian government is permanently removing interest on federally emitted student loans, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

"We are permanently eliminating interest on the Federal portion of Canada Student Loans," Freeland told lawmakers in Parliament.

Freeland is in Parliament to present lawmakers with the federal government's economic statement for the fall of 2022.