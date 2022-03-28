UrduPoint.com

Canada Picks Lockheed Martin As Top Bidder To Supply 88 F-35 Fighter Jets - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Canada Picks Lockheed Martin as Top Bidder to Supply 88 F-35 Fighter Jets - Minister

The Canadian government has picked Lockheed Martin as a preferred bidder to supply 88 new F-35 fighter jets, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi announced on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Canadian government has picked Lockheed Martin as a preferred bidder to supply 88 new F-35 fighter jets, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi announced on Monday.

"This morning, officials informed me that the top rank bidder is Lockheed Martin and officials will now enter into the finalization phase of the process with Lockheed Martin," Tassi said during a press briefing.

The Canadian minister clarified that the final contract for the supply of 88 advanced fighter jets has not been signed yet as there is still work ahead before the contract can be awarded.

The project to purchase 88 new fighter jets will become the largest investment in the modernization of the Canadian Air Force in over 30 years, Tassi noted.

In July 2020, Canada received three proposals to replace its aging fighter jet fleet. US bids were represented by defense giants Lockheed Martin Corporation and The Boeing Company while the Swedish bid was led by SAAB AB.

The initial F-35 contract with Lockheed Martin was scrapped in 2016, with Canada having to pay exuberant cancellation fees and a number of Canadian suppliers to the development of the F-35 being excluded from the project.

According to reports, the expected cost of the purchase is between $11.2 billion and $14.2 billion. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected as early as 2025.

