Canada Pipeline Construction to Start Within 30 days - Trans Mountain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Contractors have been told to prepare equipment, hire crews and begin construction of a 700-mile pipeline from the oil fields of Alberta to the Pacific Coast within a month, Trans Mountain Corporation said in a press release.

"With the first wave of regulatory approvals complete, we are confident that we have a path forward by which the Expansion Project construction can commence," Trans Mountain President and Chief Executive Ian Anderson said in the release on Wednesday.

Construction will begin within 30 days, Anderson added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the go ahead this week to restart the 715-mile pipeline linking Alberta with export terminals on British Columbia's Pacific Coast.

Trudeau noted that the project would open vast new Asian markets for Canadian oil.

The project had suffered repeated delays due to environmental objections and opposition from aboriginal groups until the Canadian government purchased the project from a private US company - the Texas-based Kinder Morgan.

Once complete, the project will nearly triple the capacity of an existing pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby on British Columbia's Pacific coast.

Trans Mountain said it expects to receive remaining regulatory approvals and permits and begin pumping oil by mid-2022.