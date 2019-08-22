UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Pipeline Construction To Start Within 30 Days - Trans Mountain

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:20 AM

Canada Pipeline Construction to Start Within 30 days - Trans Mountain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Contractors have been told to prepare equipment, hire crews and begin construction of a 700-mile pipeline from the oil fields of Alberta to the Pacific Coast within a month, Trans Mountain Corporation said in a press release.

"With the first wave of regulatory approvals complete, we are confident that we have a path forward by which the Expansion Project construction can commence," Trans Mountain President and Chief Executive Ian Anderson said in the release on Wednesday.

Construction will begin within 30 days, Anderson added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the go ahead this week to restart the 715-mile pipeline linking Alberta with export terminals on British Columbia's Pacific Coast.

Trudeau noted that the project would open vast new Asian markets for Canadian oil.

The project had suffered repeated delays due to environmental objections and opposition from aboriginal groups until the Canadian government purchased the project from a private US company - the Texas-based Kinder Morgan.

Once complete, the project will nearly triple the capacity of an existing pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby on British Columbia's Pacific coast.

Trans Mountain said it expects to receive remaining regulatory approvals and permits and begin pumping oil by mid-2022.

Related Topics

Company Oil Edmonton Columbia Anderson Justin Trudeau Market From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

2 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

3 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

3 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

3 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

4 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.