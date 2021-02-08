Canada Pledges $1.8Mln in Funding for Civil Society Groups in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Canadian foreign minister announced Sunday that the government would provide an equivalent of $1.8 million to support civil society organizations in Belarus.

"We will continue to advocate for a genuine and inclusive national dialogue to ensure that the future of Belarus reflects the will of its citizens," Marc Garneau said.

This comes on top of $25 million in funding offered by Germany to independent media, student protesters and those who relocate from Belarus to escape alleged persecution.

Belarus has been rocked by mass protests since its longtime president won a new term in an August election, rejected as rigged by the West. Canada has imposed three rounds of targeted sanctions against 55 Belarusian officials whom it accuses of violating human rights.