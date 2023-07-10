(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Canada is allocating C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding for NATO's Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe over the next three years, the Canadian government said on Monday.

"Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders' Summit this week, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is committing $2.

6 billion in funding starting in 2023-24, to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE for three years," the statement said.