WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Canada is allocating C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding for NATO's Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe over the next three years, the Canadian government said on Monday.

"Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders' Summit this week, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is committing $2.6 billion in funding starting in 2023-24, to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE for three years," the statement said.

Accordingly, Canada will begin procuring pre-position critical weapon systems, enablers, and supplies while increasing support for intelligence, cyber, and space operations in fulfillment of its pledges made under the Canada-Latvia Joint Declaration of 2022.

The statement added that the funds are proof of Canada's commitment to NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) on the eastern flank, further noting that it would be paired with the deployment of up to 1200 additional Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel in support of Operation Reassurance in Latvia.

With the deployment of additional military personnel to Latvia, Canada aims at raising the number of permanently deployed CAF personnel to nearly 2200 troops.

Launched in 2017, Canadian-led Operation Reassurance is Ottawa's most significant military deployment outside its sovereign territory with some 1100 military personnel involved. It takes part in land, sea, and air deterrence operations in both Central and Eastern Europe.