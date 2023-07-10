Open Menu

Canada Pledges $2Bln For NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years - Trudeau

Canada is allocating C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding for NATO's Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe over the next three years, the Canadian government said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Canada is allocating C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding for NATO's Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe over the next three years, the Canadian government said on Monday.

"Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders' Summit this week, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is committing $2.6 billion in funding starting in 2023-24, to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE for three years," the statement said.

Accordingly, Canada will begin procuring pre-position critical weapon systems, enablers, and supplies while increasing support for intelligence, cyber, and space operations in fulfillment of its pledges made under the Canada-Latvia Joint Declaration of 2022.

The statement added that the funds are proof of Canada's commitment to NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) on the eastern flank, further noting that it would be paired with the deployment of up to 1200 additional Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel in support of Operation Reassurance in Latvia.

With the deployment of additional military personnel to Latvia, Canada aims at raising the number of permanently deployed CAF personnel to nearly 2200 troops.

Launched in 2017, Canadian-led Operation Reassurance is Ottawa's most significant military deployment outside its sovereign territory with some 1100 military personnel involved. It takes part in land, sea, and air deterrence operations in both Central and Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Europe Canada Ottawa Latvia Justin Trudeau 2017 Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Water level increases in Sutlej river after releas ..

Water level increases in Sutlej river after release by India

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Kh ..

Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

3 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Again ..

Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use of Cluster Ammunition

3 minutes ago
 Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

1 hour ago
 Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulate ..

Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulates Nation

13 minutes ago
 Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for dep ..

Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for department chairs of Pak varsitie ..

13 minutes ago
5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 IT sector playing crucial role in driving economic ..

IT sector playing crucial role in driving economic growth: SBP Podcast

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

2 hours ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

2 hours ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 377 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 377 points

13 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah inaugurates project for beautification ..

Nasir Shah inaugurates project for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World