Canada Pledges $30Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Yemen - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Canada Pledges $30Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Yemen - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Canada committed $30 million in humanitarian aid for Yemen, International Development Minister Karina Gould announced during a pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"Canada is stepping up today, to announce $40 million [US$30 million] to respond to the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected people in Yemen," Gould said on Tuesday evening.

Gould said that the funding would go toward supporting UN, International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and non-governmental organizations' efforts in Yemen to distribute clean water, food, sanitation and provide health care.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the High-level Pledging Event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen - co-hosted by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia - was able to mobilize $1.35 billion out of the $2.41 requested for the remainder of 2020.

Out of the total $1.35 million promised by 30 countries, Saudi Arabia will allocate the largest contribution of $500 million, followed by the United States with $225 million and the United Kingdom with $196 million, OCHA said.

