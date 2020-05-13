Canada Pledges $563Mln Toward Funding Global Vaccinations - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Minister of International Development Karina Gould has announced Canada's funding commitment for global vaccinations in the amount of $562.64 million, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Canada is pledging $600 million [US$427.16 million] to the third replenishment of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and committing $47.5 million [US$33.

82 million] annually over four years to support the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's end-game strategy," the statement said.

Gould told counterparts at the inaugural Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security virtual meeting that the international community must take steps to protect vulnerable populations, including women and children, by providing access to vaccinations collectively.

The Vaccine Alliance is a global public-private health partnership committed to stimulating immunization in developing nations.