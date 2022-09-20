UrduPoint.com

Canada Pledges $9.1Mln Development Aid To Philippines Over 5 Years - Foreign Affairs

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 11:27 PM

The Canadian government will provide the Philippines with C$12 million ($9.1 million) in development assistance over five years, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Canadian government will provide the Philippines with C$12 million ($9.1 million) in development assistance over five years, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Minister (Mary) Ng also announced $12 million in funding for 3 new development assistance projects on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. These initiatives focus on supporting the Philippines' efforts to strengthen its climate finance mechanisms and achieve lasting peace and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Ng's trip to Manila was meant to stimulate Canadian investments in the Philippines, highlighting sectors of interest, the statement added.

Of this amount, $3.4 million will be directed over five years to the UN development program "Accelerating Green and Climate Finance in the Philippines."

Another $3.4 million will be invested over 3.5 years in assisting former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and their communities, including by converting former camps into productive villages.

The last $2.3 million will be given to the UN's initiative on woman empowerment in the Muslim region of Mindanao, over a period of three years.

