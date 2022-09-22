Canada Pledges Around $1Bln to Fight Disease Worldwide, Mitigate Covid Impact - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Canada announced a contribution of C$1.21 billion ($900 million) to fight a number of diseases including AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria and additional funds to mitigate the impact of covid, Ottawa said in a press release.

"As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment pledging conference, hosted by the United States in New York, Canada will commit $1.21 billion to the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria," the release said on Wednesday.

Canada will also allocate C$100 million for the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on these diseases.

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on efforts to combat these illnesses, the release added.