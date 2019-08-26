Canada Pledges Over $11Mln, Water Bombers to Fight Amazon Fires - Trudeau

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Canada will contribute more than $11 million to help Brazil fight wildfires in the Amazon and send tanker airplanes to fight the blazes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters at the close of the G7 summit in France on Monday.

"One of the things we have seen over the past years as Canada has faced increasingly extreme wildfire events is there is a global network of support and friends that lean on each other," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said extreme weather events such as a drought in Brazil have allowed the Amazon blazes to spread across thousands of miles of rain forest.

"The toll of human activity and extreme weather events on our communities, our environment our help and our world will continue to climb unless we take decisive action, that's part of our broader commitment to fight climate change," the Canadian prime minister said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said G7 states would contribute $20 million to the effort.

When asked about President Donald Trump's absence at the G7 session on climate change, Trudeau said the US president had made his position clear at the summit.