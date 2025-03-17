Canada PM Carney Invites Zelensky To G7 Summit In June
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit in June in the western province of Alberta, a government official told AFP on Monday
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit in June in the western province of Alberta, a government official told AFP on Monday.
Carney, who took office last week, spoke to the Ukrainian leader over the weekend, the official said, adding: "President Zelensky has been invited to the G7 meeting in Alberta in June."
The invitation comes amid an uncertain approach among the Group of Seven powerful democracies toward the Russia-Ukraine war since US President Donald Trump returned to office.
Prior to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Quebec last week, the Trump administration had eschewed terminology that backed Ukraine's fight for its "territorial integrity" and references to Russian "aggression."
But that language was in a final statement from the foreign ministers issued at the G7 meeting Friday, in a possible sign of frustration in Washington that Russia had not immediately accepted the terms of a US-led ceasefire initiative.
Carney, who is visiting Paris and London this week, posted on social media Sunday that in their call Zelensky gave an update "on Ukraine's defence and global efforts to advance peace."
"Canada strongly supports Ukraine's fight for freedom against Russian aggression," he said.
Zelensky, in a social media post, called the conversation with Carney "good and substantive."
He said he "thanked Canada for its assistance, particularly for the defense packages and support of our energy sector" and praised Carney for having "made the right points about how we need to step up pressure on Moscow."
Canada, which has the G7 presidency this year, will host the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta on June 15-17.
Trump is scheduled to discuss his Ukraine ceasefire proposal in a Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Recent Stories
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..
President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij in Khyber
McIlroy wins Players Championship title in playoff
Rwanda says cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium
Canada must reinforce ties with 'reliable allies like France': PM Carney
EU sanctions Rwandan army commanders, mining CEO over M23 offensive
More Stories From World
-
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum6 minutes ago
-
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders8 minutes ago
-
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo8 minutes ago
-
Rwanda says cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium4 minutes ago
-
Canada must reinforce ties with 'reliable allies like France': PM Carney7 minutes ago
-
EU sanctions Rwandan army commanders, mining CEO over M23 offensive4 minutes ago
-
Plastic pellets spotted in water after North Sea ship crash4 minutes ago
-
Canada PM Carney invites Zelensky to G7 summit in June4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to prioritize action against terrorism within & from Afghanistan4 minutes ago
-
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 401 hour ago
-
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 402 hours ago
-
UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid3 hours ago