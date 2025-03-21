Canada PM Carney To Call April 28 Snap Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a snap election for April 28, triggering an intense campaign dominated by how to react to President Donald Trump's trade war and demands to turn the close US ally into a 51st state.
Carney, who replaced prime minister Justin Trudeau just last week, is set to announce the election date on Sunday, two government sources told AFP Thursday on condition of anonymity.
The quick election announcement reflects Carney's wish to capitalize on a polling surge for his Liberal Party, driven in large part by the US tariffs and Trump's unprecedented and repeated statements that Canada should not remain an independent country.
At the start of the year -- just before Trump took office -- the Liberals had appeared headed for an electoral wipeout, with the opposition Conservatives on track to form the next government.
