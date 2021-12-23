UrduPoint.com

Canada PM Trudeau Says 3 Staff Members, 3 Security Guards Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:50 AM

Canada PM Trudeau Says 3 Staff Members, 3 Security Guards Tested Positive for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a nationally televised broadcast on Wednesday that six members of his staff and security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My office is not immune," Trudeau said, giving the Canadian people a new update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in their country. "We have three members of my staff and three members of my security detail who have tested positive. They are following our public health guidance.

So am I."

Trudeau said he was continuing to take rapid tests and so far he had continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

"I have been taking rapid tests, so far negative ... I am being careful about everything that I do," he said.

Trudeau added that so far he had not been advised by doctors and other health officials to go into quarantine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Canadian authorities have reported 30,139 COVID-19-related deaths, the country's Health Department said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

1 hour ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

1 hour ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

2 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.