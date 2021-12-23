Canada PM Trudeau Says 3 Staff Members, 3 Security Guards Tested Positive for Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a nationally televised broadcast on Wednesday that six members of his staff and security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My office is not immune," Trudeau said, giving the Canadian people a new update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in their country. "We have three members of my staff and three members of my security detail who have tested positive. They are following our public health guidance.

So am I."

Trudeau said he was continuing to take rapid tests and so far he had continued to test negative for the coronavirus.

"I have been taking rapid tests, so far negative ... I am being careful about everything that I do," he said.

Trudeau added that so far he had not been advised by doctors and other health officials to go into quarantine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Canadian authorities have reported 30,139 COVID-19-related deaths, the country's Health Department said.