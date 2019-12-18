UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Police Probe Alleged Child Abuse By Video Gaming Mom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:02 PM

Canada police probe alleged child abuse by video gaming mom

Police in Canada said Wednesday they're investigating a Calgary mother for allegedly hitting an infant seen in a video distracting her from playing the massively popular online video game Fortnite

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Police in Canada said Wednesday they're investigating a Calgary mother for allegedly hitting an infant seen in a video distracting her from playing the massively popular online video game Fortnite.

A spokeswoman for the Calgary police confirmed the child abuse probe to AFP.

The official said authorities were tipped off about footage of the woman on video live streaming service Twitch, which is a subsidiary of Amazon and popular with gamers.

Now circulating on social media, the 90-second clip depicts the young mother sitting on a bed, hitting and pushing away her infant child as it grabs at her game controller.

"No" and "let go," she yells at the child, who is heard crying while she plays the video game.

Global news said the woman's Twitch account has been suspended.

Related Topics

Police Canada Social Media Young Calgary Women From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

51 minutes ago

Arabic language lessons launched on Madrasa platfo ..

51 minutes ago

Empower sets clear vision to keep up with urban gr ..

51 minutes ago

Karachi's National Stadium ready to welcome back T ..

4 minutes ago

KP IGP lauds sacrifices of policemen guarding poli ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.