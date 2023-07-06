Canada, Portugal Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Wildfire Assistance

The Canadian and Portuguese governments have signed a memorandum of understating on mutual support in combating and mitigating wildfires, Natural Resources Canada said on Thursda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Canadian and Portuguese governments have signed a memorandum of understating on mutual support in combating and mitigating wildfires, Natural Resources Canada said on Thursday.

"Élise Racicot, Ambassador of Canada to Portugal, and Tiago Oliveira, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management of the Portuguese Republic, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen Canada and Portugal's cooperation on combating and mitigating wildland fires and protecting communities in the face of climate change-driven threats," the ministry's statement said.

Accordingly, the agreement aims at developing a more efficient and effective mutual wildfire assistance, notably by establishing a new set of procedures for the exchange of firefighting resources and developing a framework fomenting reciprocal support and cooperation.

Among the efficiency measures to be implemented, is the facilitation of international border crossing for firefighting resources deployed by one of the countries to suppress wildfires in the other.

Canada recognizes Portugal's leadership role in fire wildland management transformation and innovation, the statement said, noting the agreement also opens the door for accelerated training and technology transfer, as well as science and prevention strategies.

Both countries pledged to continue their cooperation in facing the challenges posed by climate change on both sides of the Atlantic.