TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) is postponing deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander at least until March 19 after the country's Federal Court ordered a stay of the proceedings, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik on Monday.

"I can confirm that the Federal Court of Canada has issued an order staying the admissibility hearing proceedings in this case. As a result, the Immigration Division has had to administratively postpone the matter until (and including) March 19, 2021. At this time, a new hearing date for the admissibility hearing is not available," Pape said.