UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Prices Rise In November As Housing Costs Soar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

Canada prices rise in November as housing costs soar

Consumer prices in Canada continued to climb in November, up one percent as compared with a year ago mainly due to rising housing costs, the government reported Wednesday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Consumer prices in Canada continued to climb in November, up one percent as compared with a year ago mainly due to rising housing costs, the government reported Wednesday.

The increase was faster than the 0.7 percent hike seen in October, and contrasted with analyst expectations that prices would remain flat.

Prices rose in six of the eight major categories monitored by Statistics Canada, with a 1.9 percent increase in shelter and food prices.

Increased household spending on durable goods pushed prices for furniture up 2.8 percent and appliances up 2.9 percent, remaining higher than before the pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada, "physical distancing rules encouraging Canadians to stay home may have prompted increased spending on big-ticket items for the home," despite a decrease in the household savings rate compared to the early months of the pandemic.

Rents continued to rise in November, following a trend observed since August.

New housing prices rose for the ninth consecutive month due to strong demand and limited inventory, combined with high costs for building materials.

In contrast, mortgage costs were down for the seventh consecutive month.

Gasoline prices also fell by 11.9 percent year-on-year in November due to weak demand as pandemic-related restrictions tightened.

On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in November.

Related Topics

Canada Price May August October November Government Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

6 minutes ago

One dies, three others fell unconscious in fire in ..

2 minutes ago

Quarter of world may not have access to Covid-19 v ..

2 minutes ago

EU members to start Covid-19 jabs 'the same day'

2 minutes ago

Govt to request ECP for early Senate elections: Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders for retrieval of 72 kanal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.