Canada Prime Minister Trudeau Congratulates Joe Biden On White House Win

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on White House win

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the White House, shortly after US media called the race for the Democrat over Donald Trump

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the White House, shortly after US media called the race for the Democrat over Donald Trump.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Trudeau said in a statement.

More Stories From World

