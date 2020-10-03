UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Probes Alleged Use Of Its Tech In Armenia-Azerbaijan Clash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:49 PM

Canada probes alleged use of its tech in Armenia-Azerbaijan clash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday an investigation has been launched into the alleged use of Canadian military technologies in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Ottawa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ):Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday an investigation has been launched into the alleged use of Canadian military technologies in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Local media reported that Canadian imaging and targeting systems on unmanned drones are being used by Azerbaijan in clashes with Armenia.

Arms-control advocates have documented the sale of the Wescam gear to Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

"In regards to the Canadian military equipment that may have been used in this situation, the minister of foreign affairs (Francois-Philippe Champagne) has launched an investigation into what exactly happened," Trudeau told a news conference.

"It is extremely important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is always respected and we will have more to say as more becomes clear." Ottawa announced in October 2019 a freeze on the issuing of export permits for military shipments to Turkey, after its incursions against Kurds in northern Syria.

But it was lifted in May.

A government official said if it is now determined that the military technologies have been misused, Ottawa will cancel export permits for related shipments.

Ankara is backing its longtime ally Baku in the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over the region and new fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades, with nearly 200 people confirmed killed.

Trudeau said his government is "extremely concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," calling for a "de-escalation of hostilities.""There is no question, there is not a military solution to this conflict," he said. "It can only be resolved through proper dialogue and engagement."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Turkey Canada Sale Baku Ottawa Armenia Azerbaijan Justin Trudeau May October Sunday 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjeel, Khurram lead Sindh to seven-wicket win o ..

6 minutes ago

Former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, sons granted ba ..

16 minutes ago

Five police suspended over India gang-rape

15 minutes ago

Putin Wishes Happy German Unity Day to Steinmeier, ..

15 minutes ago

India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris ..

23 minutes ago

Defiant Butler says Heat capable of rallying again ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.