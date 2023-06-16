UrduPoint.com

Canada Procuring 39 ACSV Combat Vehicles To Compensate For Ones Sent To Ukraine - Anand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Canada Procuring 39 ACSV Combat Vehicles to Compensate for Ones Sent to Ukraine - Anand

The Canadian military is replacing the 39 General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) armored combat support vehicles (ACSV) it sent to Ukraine with new procurements, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Canadian military is replacing the 39 General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) armored combat support vehicles (ACSV) it sent to Ukraine with new procurements, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Friday.

Anand made the comment while addressing concerns whether Canada is able to ensure its domestic defense capabilities while announcing the deployment of another 15 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Latvia by the end of this fall.

"I will say that we are procuring a new fleet of Armored Combat Support Vehicles.

We made a donation to Ukraine of 39 vehicles from GDLS in London, Ontario. We sent 39 vehicles to Ukraine, and we are replacing those vehicles with procurement from GDLS," Anand said during a virtual news conference.

The Canadian military needs to see growth in its capacity, capabilities and personnel, Annand said, adding that a defense policy update is currently being undertaken to that effect.

The range of threats and challenges have significantly changed since Canada's last defense policy update in 2017 and include climate change as well as cyber-related ones.

