Canada Promises To Assist Haitian Police In Unrest Resolution - Haiti's Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:38 PM

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau promised on Tuesday to assist the Haitian police following the assassination of the country's president, Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau promised on Tuesday to assist the Haitian police following the assassination of the country's president, Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph's office said.

"Prime Minister Claude Joseph has had a talk with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau. The head of Canadian diplomatic mission appreciated measures taken by the prime minister to resolve the crisis that was caused by the assassination of the president, Jovenel Moïse, and promised, that his nation would render any aid to the national police of Haiti in settling the unrest," the prime minister's chancellery stated.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot dead at his residence last week. His spouse, Martine Moïse, was wounded and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is deemed as stable. On Thursday, law enforcement officers reported they identified 28 suspects involved in the assassination; 26 of them are Colombian nationals. According to the police, 17 criminal group members have so far been detained.

