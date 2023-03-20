Canada Proposes Quadruple Framework Cooperation With Japan, US, South Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has proposed that Japan establish a quadruple cooperation framework together with South Korea and the United States to counter Russia and China, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

Trudeau made the suggestion at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Ottawa in January, the sources told the newspaper, adding that the new format might deepen the interaction of democratic forces in the Pacific region.

The new format could be similar to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, the news agency reported.

Canada's suggestion come amid recent improvement of bilateral relations between Japan and South Korea, which makes prospects for such a dialogue more optimistic, Kyodo reported, adding that Ottawa's plan to deepen cooperation with the two Asian countries had already been welcomed by Washington.

The new format of quadruple cooperation framework may be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit, under the Japanese presidency, in Hiroshima in May, the report said.

Last week, Tokyo and Seoul agreed to normalize relations between the countries and restart strategic dialogue at various levels. The sides also agreed to resume a military intelligence-sharing pact.