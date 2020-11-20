UrduPoint.com
Canada Proves Its Net-Zero Emissions Commitment By Unveiling Related Bill - Prime Minister

Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:51 PM

Canada has proved its pledge to reach a net-zero emissions rate by 2050 by presenting a respective law draft to create a resilient national economy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced

"This [Thursday] morning, we delivered on that promise with the tabling of Bill C-12 - The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. Bill C-12 lays out a framework of accountability and transparency that will ensure we reach this goal in a way that gives Canadians confidence," Trudeau said, as cited by his press service late on Thursday.

He added that the move was essential in pursuing the state strategy of making the national economy stronger and more resilient.

Trudeau also stressed the importance of the C-12 bill at the moment, as the whole world, including Canada, is focused on the fight with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said that other global challenges, climate change in particular, cannot be ignored.

Trudeau noted that more than 120 states worldwide, Canada included, have set targets to reach net-zero emissions and subsequently end their contribution to global warming by 2050. The ambition is included in the top priorities of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, of which Canada is a participant.

Notably, the Paris deal has been in effect since November 2016 and is designed to keep the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change.

