Canada Provides Turkey, Syria With $14.7Mln In New Aid To Face Earthquake Consequences

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Canada Provides Turkey, Syria with $14.7Mln In New Aid to Face Earthquake Consequences

The Canadian Government will be providing Turkey and Syria with C$20 million ($14.7 million) in additional humanitarian assistance to help with the earthquake aftermath, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Canadian Government will be providing Turkey and Syria with C$20 million ($14.7 million) in additional humanitarian assistance to help with the earthquake aftermath, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced that Canada is providing an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the appeal from the United Nations for Türkiye and Syria," Global Affairs statement reads.

Canada will also be matching $7.3 million in donations given to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members, the statement continued.

The newly provided funds will allow the Humanitarian Coalition to send emergency food, water, sanitation and health services, as well as cash and vouchers, the statement added.

Moreover, the new matching fund will be mostly directed to address the growing needs of Syria, the statement said.

Canada has so far provided both countries with over 22,000 "relief items", the statement said, including blankets, hygiene kits and kitchen sets among other things.

On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated southern and Central Turkey, and Northern Syria.� Since then, more than 43,500 thousand deaths have been reported in Turkey, and 6,680 in Syria.�

