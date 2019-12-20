UrduPoint.com
Canada Public Health Agency Announces Updated Guideline To Vaping Product Advertisements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

Canada Public Health Agency Announces Updated Guideline to Vaping Product Advertisements

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Health Canada announced in an update to the guideline unveiled on Thursday proposed changes to the regulatory framework that governs advertising of vaping products in the country.

"These regulations would prohibit advertising that can be seen or heard by youth, and prohibit the display of vaping products at retail locations, including online, that can be seen by youth.

The proposed regulations would also require the display of health warnings on permitted vaping advertisements," the updated guideline said on Thursday.

Canada's public health agency also revealed new labeling and packaging regulations for vaping products that would emphasize the health hazards of their use.

Earlier in December, Newfoundland and Labrador banned the sale of cannabis vaping products because of public health concerns, joining Quebec as the second Canadian province to do so.

