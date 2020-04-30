UrduPoint.com
Canada Public Health Chief Says Concerned By COVID-19 Outbreaks In Indigenous Communities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Thursday that she is concerned by the growing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks among indigenous communities in several of the country's provinces.

"I am also concerned about increasing numbers of COVID-19 in First Nations communities in several provinces," Tam said during a cabinet ministers' daily update on the COVID-19. "We must get ahead of things to protect and support these communities, ramping up testing and contact tracing to find where chains of transmission are occurring.

"

The increased level of concern comes amid the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the remote northern territory of Nunavut.

Indigenous and northern communities have been identified as areas of heightened vulnerability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, Canada's public health agency identified 52,056 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 3,082 virus-related fatalities.

