UrduPoint.com

Canada Puts Russia-Related Sanctions On 7 People, 1 Entity In Moldova - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Canada Puts Russia-Related Sanctions on 7 People, 1 Entity in Moldova - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Canada has imposed sanctions on seven individuals and one entity in Moldova in the first move to target what they say are "Russian collaborators" in the country, Global Affairs announced on Thursday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing sanctions against seven individuals and one entity in Moldova as part of the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations. These new measures were created in response to Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a grave breach of international peace and security," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement marks the first time Canada is sanctioning "Russian collaborators in Moldova" under the new regulations, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Moldova

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

10 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

11 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

1 hour ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

2 hours ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.