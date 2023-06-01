Canada Puts Russia-Related Sanctions on 7 People, 1 Entity in Moldova - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Canada has imposed sanctions on seven individuals and one entity in Moldova in the first move to target what they say are "Russian collaborators" in the country, Global Affairs announced on Thursday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing sanctions against seven individuals and one entity in Moldova as part of the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations. These new measures were created in response to Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a grave breach of international peace and security," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement marks the first time Canada is sanctioning "Russian collaborators in Moldova" under the new regulations, the statement added.