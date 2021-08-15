UrduPoint.com

Canada Queen's Rep Accepts Trudeau's Request To Dissolve Parliament Triggering Election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Canada Queen's Rep Accepts Trudeau's Request to Dissolve Parliament Triggering Election

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Canada's Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday accepted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request to dissolve parliament triggering the 44th election in the country's history, sending Canadians to the polls on September 20.

"A few minutes ago, I had a discussion with... the Governor General and she accepted my request to dissolve parliament. Canadians will therefore go to the polls on September 20," Trudeau said in a press briefing following the meeting with the Queen's representative in Canada.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Governor Parliament Canada Mary Justin Trudeau September Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

14 minutes ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

29 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

58 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capa ..

UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capacity

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s large ..

Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s largest cultural campaign to promot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.