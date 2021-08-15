TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Canada's Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday accepted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request to dissolve parliament triggering the 44th election in the country's history, sending Canadians to the polls on September 20.

"A few minutes ago, I had a discussion with... the Governor General and she accepted my request to dissolve parliament. Canadians will therefore go to the polls on September 20," Trudeau said in a press briefing following the meeting with the Queen's representative in Canada.